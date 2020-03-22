With students at home and caregivers balancing work and school, everyone is adjusting and learning. Here are a few simple, creative, educational, and arts-based ways to spice up your distance learning – especially since the day might otherwise involve a lot of sitting. Move! Play! Create!
Browse our growing library of printer friendly activities.
HOT SEATING
An activity that gets kids acting! This activity allows them to a) think from different perspectives and b) share their knowledge in a creative way. It is essentially an interview with a character, a famous person, or anyone else who the student might want to pretend to be.
PEOPLE TO PEOPLE
An activity that gets kids up on their feet and into their bodies. This activity allows them to a) move their bodies in improvisational ways and b) practice in the moment problem-solving.
SENTENCE-AT-A-TIME STORY
A classic improvisation game that allows kids to a) practice their creativity and b) work on sequencing, word choice, and descriptive details.
THIS IS NOT A..
This activity is a playful theatre activity that gets you a) using your imagination and b) showing/telling descriptive details.
NARRATIVE PANTOMIME
Narrative Pantomime is an active way for students to a) retell a story and b) draw out action, emotion, and sensory details. It’s a great way to extend the story hour, especially for kids who can’t read yet.
ROLE ON THE WALL
Role on the Wall is a fun way to help kids share a) what they know about a character/person and b) what ways the character is influenced by external forces.
EVERYBODY DO!
This activity combines theater with the skill of reviewing what you already know. Everybody Do! is a great way to help kids a) show their understanding of knowledge and b) reinforce that understanding. It’s also fun to play as a break in the day.
THEATER & VOCABULARY
Creating statues or sculptures of vocabulary is a great way to help kids a) remember the word and b) reinforce the definition
Blog
Arts Integration at Home – Hot Seating
Posted Monday, April 13, 2020 Today’s at-home activity, Hot Seating, gets kids acting! This activity allows them to a) think from different perspectives and b) share their knowledge in a creative way. It is essentially [...]
Arts Integration at Home – People to People
Posted Wednesday, April 8, 2020 Today’s at-home activity, People to People, gets kids up on their feet and into their bodies. This activity allows them to a) move their bodies in improvisational ways and b) [...]
Arts Integration at Home – Sentence-At-A-Time Story
SENTENCE-AT-A-TIME STORY Posted Monday, April 6, 2020 Today’s at-home activity is a classic improvisation game - Sentence-at-a-Time Story. This activity allows kids to a) practice their creativity and b) work on sequencing, word choice, [...]
Arts Integration at Home – This is Not a..
THIS IS NOT A... Posted Wednesday, April 1, 2020 Happy April Fool’s Day! In honor of the silliness of the day, we are sharing a playful theatre activity that gets you a) using your [...]
Arts Integration at Home – Narrative Pantomime
NARRATIVE PANTOMIME Posted Monday, March 30, 2020 Narrative Pantomime is an active way for students to a) retell a story and b) draw out action, emotion, and sensory details. It’s a great way to [...]
Arts Integration at Home – Role on the Wall
With students at home and caregivers balancing work and school, everyone is adjusting and learning. We want to offer a few simple, creative, educational, and arts-based ways to spice up your distance learning - especially [...]