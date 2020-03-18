Portland Ovations is your Maine nonprofit home for the performing arts.

We use dance, music, and theater to share stories, conversations, and experiences from around the world.

We also create opportunities to share powerful arts experiences through Ovations Offstage (O2),

which offers performing arts education for all ages, including School-Time Performances, Masterclasses,

and free Pre-Performance Lectures, panels, and community events.

And now, we invite you to join these conversations through “Our Stories:”

blogs, videos, and podcasts to connect us all more deeply to Ovations’ artists, their stories, and the magic between us.