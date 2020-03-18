Portland Ovations is your Maine nonprofit home for the performing arts.
We use dance, music, and theater to share stories, conversations, and experiences from around the world.
We also create opportunities to share powerful arts experiences through Ovations Offstage (O2),
which offers performing arts education for all ages, including School-Time Performances, Masterclasses,
and free Pre-Performance Lectures, panels, and community events.
And now, we invite you to join these conversations through “Our Stories:”
blogs, videos, and podcasts to connect us all more deeply to Ovations’ artists, their stories, and the magic between us.
BLOG: O2, The Air We Breathe
brings you original context for our artists and performances. Whether pre-performance preparatory notes, post-performance after glow’s making connections to broader issues, or arts integrated learning activities for home schooling, we’ve got all this and more right here.
Subscribe, respond, and become a part of the conversation!
Click here for the RSS link to this blog
On Change through New and Collective Music Making
By Maya French, Palaver Strings I am among many newcomers who have chosen Portland as a home, for reasons like: [...]
Arts Integration at Home – Recipe for Me
Posted Monday, May 4, 2020 Today’s activity is about you! Recipe for Me is a fun, thoughtful, and creative way [...]
Arts Integration at Home – Stop and Go and Jump
Posted Wednesday, April 29, 2020 Stop! And, go! And, Jump! This is a great activity that gets you up, moving, [...]
Arts Integration at Home – Excursions
Posted Monday, April 27, 2020 Today’s arts integration at home activity is a playful way to get the week started. [...]
From the Desk of our Board Chair
We hope today’s email finds you, your families, and your communities weathering the storm caused by the coronavirus pandemic. We hope [...]
Arts Integration at Home – Mirror
Posted Wednesday, April 15, 2020 Today’s arts integration activity, Mirror, is easy and low-risk. You can do it standing, from [...]
PODCASTS: POV
NEW! Portland Ovations’ launched its POV Podcast Series in late 2019. Tune in to hear directly from artists, audiences, community members, and other commentators in episodes that take their cue from one of Ovations’ unique performance experiences.
Subscribe today to not miss an episode!
General podcast support thanks in part to a generous major project grant from the Maine Humanities Council.
VIDEOS
Portland Ovations IS performing arts: we’ve got the best videos!
Whether you’re curious to watch previews of upcoming artists or look back’s to events in which you participated or ones you may have missed,
subscribe to our YouTube channel to explore all the ways
Ovations is Everywhere.
2019-2020 Moments to Remember
VISIT OUR PAGE ON YOUTUBE FOR ARTIST PREVIEWS!