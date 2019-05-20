“…the new gold standard for new-music…” – The New Yorker

Bicentennial Series

Join Portland Ovations, the Library of Congress, the International Contemporary Ensemble, and contemporary composers Ashley Fure and Maine-born Suzanne Farrin for exciting new music and intimate artistic conversations made possible by this virtual format.

The live online presentation will take you through an immersive listening experience. The world premiere of Suzanne Farrin’s “Nacht,” created with ICE through remote collaborative systems, unfolds in a dreamy atmosphere featuring the ondes Martenot (an early electronic cousin of the theremin), harp, percussion, bass, and voice. Set to texts by Rumi and Hafiz in translation by Cyrus Atabay, this new work explores language, translation, and identity.

“This is a listening score. To perform it, please find two mason jars or two large glasses,” is how Ashley Fure’s new “interior listening protocol 1” begins. Created specifically for and in this time of social distancing, the piece is a full-body experience made possible only by audience members participating from their homes. As Fure leads a slowly evolving physical choreography, yours and others jars produce a magically immersive soundscape in the privacy of your own ears.

The concert portion of the evening closes with the eighth and final section of Olivier Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time,” “Louange à l’Éternité de Jésus.” This is traditionally a duet for violin and piano about which Messiaen wrote, “Why this second eulogy? It is especially aimed at the second aspect of Jesus, Jesus the Man, the Word made flesh, immortally risen for our communication of his life. It is all love.”

The evening’s performers include Farrin on the ondes Martenot; Alice Teyssier, vocals; Ross Karre, percussion; Randall Zigler, bass; Nuiko Wadden, harp; and Jacob Greenberg, piano.

The stream will also include a “lobby” experience, a Zoom room in which all can engage before and after the performance in ways similar to Ovations’ familiar pre-performance lectures and post-show Q&A’s, tuning in to live discussions between Farrin, Fure, and members of ICE. Glimpses into the creation of Suzanne Farrin’s “Nacht” will be shared in a screening of a short documentary.

Mark your calendars and watch for registration information to receive the link to this free event!

For a blog post by Maya French of Palaver Strings on the work of the Ensemble and this program, click here.

This event is free with requested donations to support Ovations’ and our artists through this necessary time of transition and change.

Program & Performers

Suzanne Farrin, ondes Martenot

Alice Teyssier, voice

Ross Karre, percussion

Randall Zigler, bass

Nuiko Wadden, harp

Jacob Greenberg, piano

Ryan Streber, sound engineer

Suzanne Farrin: Polvere et Ombra (2008)

Suzanne Farrin: Nacht [World Premiere]

Ashley Fure: interior listening protocol 1 [World Premiere]

Olivier Messiaen: “Louange à l’Éternité de Jésus” from Quatuor pour la fin du temps (1941)

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL CONTEMPORARY ENSEMBLE

Called “extraordinary” by The New York Times and “America’s foremost new-music group” by Alex Ross, International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE) is one of the most exciting ensembles working today. For Ovations audiences only, ICE brings an evening of music drawn from Ashley Fure’s The Force of Things: An Opera for Objects, interspersed with works by Maine-born composer Suzanne Farrin. Uniquely staged and featuring an eclectic array of instruments – including voice, bassoon, piano, cello, percussion, and the ondes Martenot, an early electronic instrument – the program explores an otherworldly ecological progression through an immersive audience experience.